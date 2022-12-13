Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives $96.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.57.
Several research analysts have weighed in on NVAX shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Novavax
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 21.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Novavax by 3.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Novavax by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Novavax Price Performance
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($4.36). The business had revenue of $734.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.50 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 71.59% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 310.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Novavax will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novavax (NVAX)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.