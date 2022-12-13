NuCypher (NU) Reaches Market Cap of $73.22 Million

NuCypher (NU) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 13th. NuCypher has a total market cap of $73.22 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.30 or 0.00529169 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $905.60 or 0.05191919 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,468.84 or 0.31353552 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

