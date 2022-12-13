Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NUW opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.81.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 63.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at about $384,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.