Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NUW opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.81.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
