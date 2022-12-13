Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $6.60.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JQC. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 120.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.