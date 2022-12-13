Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $6.60.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC)
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.