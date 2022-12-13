Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE JFR opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.45.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.
