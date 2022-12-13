Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE JFR opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

