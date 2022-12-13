Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NMS)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NMS opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $15.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59.
About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.
