Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Performance
JLS stock opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44.
About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
