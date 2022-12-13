Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the November 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.05. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,133. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13.

Get Nuveen Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMI. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $104,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 13.5% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $183,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 92.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 21,702 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 64,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.