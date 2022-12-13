Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the November 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.05. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,133. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.
