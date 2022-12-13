Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NMI traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,133. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:NMI Get Rating ) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,582 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.86% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

