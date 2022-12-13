Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0365 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Up 0.4 %
NXN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.56. 234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,952. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66.
About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
