Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0365 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.

NXN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.56. 234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,952. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

