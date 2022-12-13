Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund alerts:

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NIM traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.11. 23,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,841. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund ( NYSE:NIM Get Rating ) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.25% of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.