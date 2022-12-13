Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
NIM traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.11. 23,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,841. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20.
About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
