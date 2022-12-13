Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.294 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $18.92.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (SPXX)
