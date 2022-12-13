Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.294 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $18.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 83,766 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 328.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 48,372 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

