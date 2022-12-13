Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:NBB opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB)
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.