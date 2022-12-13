Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:NBB opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 9.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $487,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $227,000.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

