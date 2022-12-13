O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. Quanta Services makes up approximately 3.0% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi grew its stake in Quanta Services by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 468,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,553,000 after buying an additional 227,320 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 27,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 17,385 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 17,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PWR opened at $150.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.07. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $93.91 and a one year high of $154.65.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.25.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

