O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy accounts for 6.5% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 105.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $333.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.85. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.82.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $7,465,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,379,176.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,454 shares of company stock worth $20,443,448 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

