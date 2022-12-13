O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Makes New $369,000 Investment in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Avnet comprises about 1.6% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 49.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of AVT opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.34. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.96.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

