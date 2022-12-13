O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

O3 Mining Price Performance

Shares of OIIIF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.24. 105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,803. O3 Mining has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20.

About O3 Mining

(Get Rating)

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship properties include Marban Property, which covers 7,525 hectares located in Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada; and the Alpha property, which covers 7,754 hectares located in Val-d'Or, Québec.

