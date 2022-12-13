O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
O3 Mining Price Performance
Shares of OIIIF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.24. 105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,803. O3 Mining has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20.
About O3 Mining
