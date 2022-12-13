Oasis Network One Day Volume Reaches $30.33 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 13th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $256.73 million and $30.33 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0448 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,319.92 or 0.07426844 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00034417 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00077568 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00055438 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00009651 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00023646 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001429 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

