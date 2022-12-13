Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Short Interest Up 123.8% in November

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 123.8% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:OPINL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,641. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $27.39.

