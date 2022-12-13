OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton Acquires 721 Shares

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.30 per share, with a total value of $22,567.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,640,488.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Philip Austin Jr. Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 225 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $6,959.25.

On Thursday, November 17th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 6,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $188,700.00.

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.62. 96,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,266. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.59. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $62.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of OneWater Marine

ONEW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on OneWater Marine from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on OneWater Marine from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,657,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,113,000 after purchasing an additional 184,869 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 56,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

