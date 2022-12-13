Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Short Interest Down 53.1% in November

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 422,800 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the November 15th total of 902,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 422.8 days.

Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical stock remained flat at $24.52 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 458. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17. Ono Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $27.76.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER capsules for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and MEKTOVI, VELEXBRU, and ADLUMIZ tablets, as well as BRAFTOVI capsules for malignant tumors.

