Ontology (ONT) Achieves Market Cap of $160.59 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 13th. In the last week, Ontology has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $160.59 million and approximately $15.89 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,309.08 or 0.07419293 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00034197 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00076560 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00054440 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00023571 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

