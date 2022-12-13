OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. OpGen has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.22.

Get OpGen alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OpGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,517,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OpGen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in OpGen during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in OpGen by 571.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.