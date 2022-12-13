OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA) Short Interest Update

OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 117.6% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPY Acquisition Corp. I

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I by 102.8% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 861,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 436,958 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 820,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 352,798 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,821,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 358,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $3,188,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OPY Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

OPY Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OHAA remained flat at $10.07 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 199,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,566. OPY Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91.

OPY Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

OPY Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OPY Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPY Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.