Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $115.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) has been given a $115.00 price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $80.64. 640,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,047,713. Oracle has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $104.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.22. The stock has a market cap of $217.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,144,760,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,287,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,311 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,623,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,076,271,000 after acquiring an additional 322,352 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Oracle by 3.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after acquiring an additional 439,550 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

