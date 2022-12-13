Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.48.

Oracle Stock Up 1.8 %

ORCL stock opened at $81.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day moving average is $73.22. Oracle has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $104.36.

Insider Activity at Oracle

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

