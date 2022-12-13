Orbit Chain Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last Week (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Orbit Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0952 or 0.00000531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $59.28 million and $733,801.92 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00518209 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $904.55 or 0.05058102 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,490.83 or 0.30703891 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 957,500,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,015,234 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain.

Orbit Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

