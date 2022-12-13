Orchid 1-Day Volume Tops $1.88 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 13th. Orchid has a market cap of $56.24 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0814 or 0.00000457 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00013166 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00035086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00043115 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005574 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00020399 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00241099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08024017 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $1,547,592.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

