OriginTrail Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.77 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $74.95 million and $1.77 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One OriginTrail token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001150 BTC on popular exchanges.

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail was first traded on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

