Osmosis Hits Market Capitalization of $451.62 Million (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00005160 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Osmosis has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $451.62 million and $2.08 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Osmosis launched on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

