Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.341 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
Ovintiv Trading Up 4.0 %
TSE OVV opened at C$66.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$16.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$38.24 and a 12-month high of C$79.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$71.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.70.
Ovintiv Company Profile
