Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.341 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Ovintiv Trading Up 4.0 %

TSE OVV opened at C$66.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$16.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$38.24 and a 12-month high of C$79.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$71.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.70.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

