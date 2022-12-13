Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Trading Down 2.2%

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 6,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Oxford Biomedica from GBX 1,020 ($12.51) to GBX 1,110 ($13.62) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Oxford Biomedica Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89.

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

