Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.50 Per Share

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Oxford Metrics’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:OMG remained flat at GBX 101 ($1.24) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 100,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,263. Oxford Metrics has a 12-month low of GBX 73.44 ($0.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 120.99 ($1.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £131.07 million and a PE ratio of 3,366.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 86.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 95.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for infrastructure asset management and motion measurement. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

