Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Clive Brown Acquires 62 Shares

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Rating) insider Clive Brown acquired 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($182.55).

Clive Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Clive Brown acquired 63,985 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 234 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £149,724.90 ($183,689.00).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ONT traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 245 ($3.01). The company had a trading volume of 959,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,466. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a twelve month low of GBX 213.50 ($2.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 723 ($8.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 264.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 286.97. The company has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Several research firms have commented on ONT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.91) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 671 ($8.23) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

