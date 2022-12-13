Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL) Announces $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Price Performance

OXSQL stock opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

