PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 131.1% from the November 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PACWP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.59. 12,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,958. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.4845 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PacWest Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACWP Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

