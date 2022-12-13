PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Shares Gap Up to $25.52

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.52, but opened at $27.30. PagerDuty shares last traded at $27.47, with a volume of 69,016 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PD. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

PagerDuty Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $40,032.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 429,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,752,920.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $40,032.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 429,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,752,920.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $32,075.10. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 429,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,107,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,689 shares of company stock valued at $890,298 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in PagerDuty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in PagerDuty by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

