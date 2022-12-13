PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.56

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 182601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.99.

PagSeguro Digital last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $770.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.75 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.02%. As a group, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth $36,000. 47.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

