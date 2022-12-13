Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Short Interest Update

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the November 15th total of 213,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Panasonic Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:PCRFY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,786. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. Panasonic has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $11.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get Panasonic alerts:

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Panasonic will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.