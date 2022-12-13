Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0927 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRMRF traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $20.95. 88,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,757. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.57. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $465.65 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRMRF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

