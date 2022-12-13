Park National Corp OH Has $24.10 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Park National Corp OH raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Park National Corp OH owned 0.33% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $24,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FTCS traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,593. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $85.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.22.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

