Park National Corp OH Lowers Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Chubb by 40.4% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.6% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 702,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 9.1% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 43.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 354,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after purchasing an additional 106,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,418. The stock has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $222.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.50.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.83.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

