Park National Corp OH Raises Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,597 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $16,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,013,440,000 after buying an additional 1,510,608 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 44.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after buying an additional 10,121,321 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,195,000 after buying an additional 439,979 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,089,000 after buying an additional 10,761,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after buying an additional 26,072,056 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.35. 183,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,981,832. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average of $42.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

