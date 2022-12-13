Park National Corp OH Sells 171,951 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Park National Corp OH cut its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,364,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,951 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 3.7% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $72,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 264,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 58,903 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $641,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 814,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,494,000 after purchasing an additional 63,705 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 310,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,844. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.