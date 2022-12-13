Park National Corp OH Sells 318 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.11.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $435.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $401.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.50. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

