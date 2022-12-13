Park National Corp OH Sells 98 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Park National Corp OH reduced its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHW traded up $5.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $258.91. 15,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,992. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.26. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHW shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.42.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

