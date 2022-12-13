Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Raised to C$36.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC reduced their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$42.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.00.

TSE:PKI opened at C$30.67 on Friday. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$24.25 and a 12-month high of C$39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.76.

In other news, Senior Officer Ferio Pugliese acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$30.01 per share, with a total value of C$249,074.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$356,746.99. In related news, Director Steven P. Richardson bought 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$25.34 per share, with a total value of C$50,051.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$144,453.39. Also, Senior Officer Ferio Pugliese bought 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$30.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,074.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$356,746.99. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,275 shares of company stock valued at $376,827.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

