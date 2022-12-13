Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Saturday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Pason Systems Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of PSI stock opened at C$15.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of C$10.12 and a 1-year high of C$17.12.
Insider Activity at Pason Systems
In other news, Senior Officer Bryce Mclean acquired 22,667 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.90 per share, with a total value of C$292,404.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 29,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$386,097.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Pason Systems
Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.
Further Reading
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.