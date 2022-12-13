Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Saturday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Pason Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PSI stock opened at C$15.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of C$10.12 and a 1-year high of C$17.12.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Pason Systems

In other news, Senior Officer Bryce Mclean acquired 22,667 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.90 per share, with a total value of C$292,404.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 29,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$386,097.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Pason Systems

PSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pason Systems from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.58.

(Get Rating)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.