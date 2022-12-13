Path D. Fund Lp Hill Acquires 65,000 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.88 per share, with a total value of $2,267,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 259,542 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,824.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of PLAY traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,631,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,919. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.83. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.78 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 37.13%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,967,000 after acquiring an additional 322,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,154,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,094,000 after acquiring an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5,278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,333,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,547,000 after buying an additional 2,290,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,932,000 after buying an additional 84,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $41,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

PLAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also

