PAX Gold (PAXG) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $489.99 Million

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. PAX Gold has a market cap of $489.99 million and approximately $20.33 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for $1,806.89 or 0.10164689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.00512490 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $903.85 or 0.05062952 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,421.91 or 0.30371039 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 271,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PAX Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold.PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars.On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.